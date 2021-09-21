Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For those looking to ice skate this holiday season, look no further than downtown Dothan. The city plans to open a rink at Waddlington Park on North Foster Street on November 26th.

The ice rink will be open 7 days a week and will have evening hours as well. Saliba Construction has been awarded the $191,000 bid to provide the rink, the cooling setup and the management to run it.

According to Randy Morris Assistant City Manager for the city of Dothan, “We wanted to have something that is different that the community has not had before, something fun and it’ll be during the Christmas season it’ll be downtown so hopefully it will bring more people to downtown and get to experience some of our local shops and restaurants down there.”>

There will be an admission to skate. The city plans to keep the rink up through January 9th.

