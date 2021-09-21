Dothan City Commission says farewell to 3 of their own

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Commission has said farewell to three of their own and certified the final member of their new team.

The final city commissioner spot will officially be filled by Aristotle Kirkland when the group takes office. During their final commission meeting, Albert Kirkland, Janasky Fleming, and Beth Kenward all spoke about how thankful they are to those they have worked with on the commission and for their families for supporting them through their time serving.

All three reflected on their accomplishments and what they’ll miss most:

Albert Kirkland, District 3 Commissioner said, “I think just helping people, being able to help the community, you know. I love Dothan. I love the construction. We have to build our infrastructure -- rebuild it, to build on it, get industry here, and stuff like that. Just the joy of helping. I enjoy helping people. It’s been an honor for me to do this. It really has.”

“A lot of the neighborhood, a lot of the programs that we’ve begun to implement into the neighborhood is one of the things I’m most proud of, said outgoing District 2 Commissioner Janasky Fleming.

“I think missing, the most, just communicating with our public, things that are concerning to them, you know,” the outgoing District 5 Commissioner Beth Kenward said. “That’s part of your job -- to gather information about what’s on people’s minds, right. And then trying to see those things to fruition.”

The new commissioners officially begin on October 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

