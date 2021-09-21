Advertisement

Dothan City Commission says farewell to 3 of their own

Fleming, Kirkland and Kenward’s final meeting
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Commission has said farewell to three of their own and certified the final member of their new team.

The final city commissioner spot will officially be filled by Aristotle Kirkland when the group takes office. During their final commission meeting, Albert Kirkland, Janasky Fleming, and Beth Kenward all spoke about how thankful they are to those they have worked with on the commission and for their families for supporting them through their time serving.

All three reflected on their accomplishments and what they’ll miss most:

Albert Kirkland, District 3 Commissioner said, “I think just helping people, being able to help the community, you know. I love Dothan. I love the construction. We have to build our infrastructure -- rebuild it, to build on it, get industry here, and stuff like that. Just the joy of helping. I enjoy helping people. It’s been an honor for me to do this. It really has.”

“A lot of the neighborhood, a lot of the programs that we’ve begun to implement into the neighborhood is one of the things I’m most proud of, said outgoing District 2 Commissioner Janasky Fleming.

“I think missing, the most, just communicating with our public, things that are concerning to them, you know,” the outgoing District 5 Commissioner Beth Kenward said. “That’s part of your job -- to gather information about what’s on people’s minds, right. And then trying to see those things to fruition.”

The new commissioners officially begin on October 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
Re-districting could cause changes for Henry County Commission, Board of Education
Re-districting could cause changes for Henry County Commission, Board of Education
Re-districting
Re-districting could cause changes for Henry County Commission, Board of Education
Henry County Commission passes 2022 fiscal year budget
Henry County Commissioners approve fiscal year budget