Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths

Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, and dizziness.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB’s Dr. David Kimberlin said the Alabama Poison Control Information Center continues to get high numbers of calls in regards to people taking Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, to cure COVID-19 at home.

Dr. Kimberlin said the data does not show any sort of benefit against the virus, and he wants to clear up the rumors.

“It doesn’t work, so don’t use it, and that’s the gist of it,” Dr. Kimberlin, Professor and Co-Director in the UAB and Children’s of Alabama Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said. “The so-called ‘data’ out there about it is just nonsense. The blunt assessment is it does not work and it has harmful side effects. Don’t use it.”

The APIC tells News 4 they have received 71 Ivermectin exposures and information cases since January 1, 2021. Since August, APIC has received 36 Ivermectin exposure and information cases.

This is in comparison to 2019 when they reported only six Ivermectin exposure and information cases and in 2020 reported 12 cases.

The APIC said the majority of exposures require some sort of supportive care. Treatment is based on what the symptoms are. Symptoms include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, and dizziness.

Ivermectin is commonly used in humans as a parasitic treatment, like roundworms. There is also an animal version, often used in horses and cows, in much higher doses.

Recently, people are being admitted with excessive amounts of the drug.

No deaths have been reported to the APIC.

