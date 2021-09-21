Be “Hurricane Ready” all season long

The Gulf Coast is well versed in tropical systems.

Not only along the coast but us here in the Wiregrass where seven named storms have impacted us this season.

The best way to protect yourself is to prepare -- and stay prepared -- all season long.

A key piece of any hurricane safety plan are supplies.

Food, water, weather radio, and medicine are some essential items that should be collected for your household.

Tarps, rakes, trash bags are some examples of supplies that you may need after the storm hits.

For a complete list of items to have and special supplies, for children, seniors, pets go to the Tracking the Tropics section of wtvy.com

Another essential is access to information. The 4WARN Weather app can help with that, giving you access to minute-by-minute updates from the local meteorologists right here at WTVY.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

