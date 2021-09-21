Another foggy start to the day

SYNOPSIS – Foggy to start the day off, this afternoon we will see another chance of some isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for highs, but after today we will be cooling off. A cold front will make its way into the area tomorrow giving us lows in the 50s for a few nights and a fews days of no rain. The weekend looks amazing with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a shower early. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

