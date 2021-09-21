Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations continue to downtrend, while deaths rise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The COVID hospitalization downtrend continues in Alabama, on Tuesday hospitals in the state were caring for 1,857 COVID patients.

The number of COVID hospitalizations and admissions are following the same trend, they are going down. However, with severe COVID cases, patients can be in the hospital for weeks or even months at a time.

This creates a lag between the time of diagnoses and deaths.

“COVID certainly has touched all of us in very personal ways,” Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said.

13,460 Alabamians have lost their lives from COVID. The number of lives taken from the virus continues to climb.

“Even though the admission rate is going down, those people that contracted COVID weeks and weeks ago stay in the hospital longer and sometimes succumb to their illness,” Dr. Narby said. “So, the deaths from COVID lag behind the admissions often by several weeks.”

Alabama hospitals are caring for over 1,800 COVID patients. UAB’s Dr. Rachael Lee said it is more than just a number.

“It’s a person that you love that you care about, that is really struggling and hospitalized and so that’s why we as a community need to work together to protect our loved ones,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Narby continues to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine for not only themselves,

“As they [people] encounter COVID in their personal lives, either with acquaintances or loved ones, and as those people suffer from the illness and perhaps die from COVID then people understand that vaccination is the best way to prevent this illness,” Dr. Narby said.

Now an 18-month battle. UAB’s Dr. David Kimberlin said we have to be mindful of where we are with this pandemic.

“And right now it’s not a good place,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

He said people are tired and may want to give up, but that is not an option. But, what is an option: “Wear a mask inside whether you’re vaccinated or not, be outside as much as you can, get vaccinated if you are 12 and over,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

