Warm, Humid Now, But Changes Are Coming

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues into mid-week, before a strong cold front passes. We’ll see a few more showers Tuesday, but behind the passing front on Wednesday much drier air will take hold. We’ll see sun for the end of the week with lows in the 50s!

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Early clouds, a shower, sun later. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

