Troy University hosts ‘Entrepreneurship Week’ to help build business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s IDEA Bank will host Entrepreneurship Week Sept. 20-24 with free, open-to-the-public programs daily.

“We are excited to offer the public and TROY students the chance to learn valuable tips for their businesses,” said Lynne Firmin-George, director of the IDEA Bank.

The IDEA Bank’s mission is to develop Troy, the university and the town, into a regional center for economic growth. It’s located on the South Court Square in Downtown Troy.

The IDEA Bank is designed to create entrepreneurial resources and collaboration opportunities for our community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, local businesses, and leaders. It aims to support student-centric entrepreneurship and new ventures in the southeast Alabama region by providing students with the knowledge, resources, and support system to launch their ideas locally.

This week’s events will offer lots of learning about ways to get that idea off the ground, and even more, opportunities to ask questions.

Each day, a Coffee & Collaboration session will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. The informal, come-and-go opportunity will provide a glimpse of what the IDEA Bank can offer.

From 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, Optics Consulting owner Will Pouncey will review how to evaluate the financial aspects of a new business, including market research, financial projects, and more in a session entitled “Back of the Napkin Numbers.”

Tuesday, Sept. 21, local entrepreneurs will present a roundtable that will feature stories of success and failure. The roundtable will be an opportunity to ask and learn questions in a relaxed and open environment.

“Building a Professional Identity from Concept to Completion” is the focus of Wednesday’s session from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Graphic Design Professor Chris Stagl will walk participants through the process of creating a logo for their companies and cover branding strategies.

Two sessions are offered on Thursday, Sept. 23. The first is a virtual session on strategic and authentic brand storytelling. Chayil Media Publishing owner Danielle Wallace will present “Bridging the Digital Gap with Brand Storytelling” from 12 p.m. until 1 pm.

Later, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., award-winning filmmaker, student entrepreneur, and author of “You’re Just a Statistic” Ty Rickard will present the week’s keynote presentation at a reception in his honor. Before graduating high school, Rickard built a profitable media production business by 15 years of age and gained a national clientele of celebrities, musicians, and global brands. He will share his insights on breaking the mold and building a career from one’s passion.

The IDEA Bank will round out the week with an open house from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While the sessions are free to attend, space is limited, so reservations are required for all but the open house and the Coffee & Collaboration sessions. Register online at https://www.troy.edu/community-outreach/idea-bank/index.html or contact George via email at lfirmin@troy.edu.

