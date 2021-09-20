Advertisement

SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County

SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County.
SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare is redesigning its services to better address children and adolescents’ mental health needs.

The change is a part of Alabama’s Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment Services. The goal is to set patients up for success and improve their lives at home, in school and in the community.

This is one of the first eight mental health centers rolling out this program.

On Monday, partners spent the day in training. Partners include Dothan City Schools, Houston County Schools, Department of Human Resources and DYS.

Susie Kringy is the Organization’s Chief Operating Officer, she said the redesign is a community effort.

“This small case load will really allow us to focus on those issue that families have and really strive to change individuals, adolescents and those families’ lives,” Kringy said.

Services will be available in Houston County starting Tuesday, other counties will soon follow.

To learn more or to access to these services call SpectraCare at: 1(800)951-4357 or reach out to any school system in Houston County.

Click here to view all SpectraCare services.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 772K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-20
Foggy this morning, isolated showers this afternoon
Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings