SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SpectraCare is redesigning its services to better address children and adolescents’ mental health needs.

The change is a part of Alabama’s Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment Services. The goal is to set patients up for success and improve their lives at home, in school and in the community.

This is one of the first eight mental health centers rolling out this program.

On Monday, partners spent the day in training. Partners include Dothan City Schools, Houston County Schools, Department of Human Resources and DYS.

Susie Kringy is the Organization’s Chief Operating Officer, she said the redesign is a community effort.

“This small case load will really allow us to focus on those issue that families have and really strive to change individuals, adolescents and those families’ lives,” Kringy said.

Services will be available in Houston County starting Tuesday, other counties will soon follow.

To learn more or to access to these services call SpectraCare at: 1(800)951-4357 or reach out to any school system in Houston County.

Click here to view all SpectraCare services.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

