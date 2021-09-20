Advertisement

Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society remembers historic legacy of late president

Doug Bradley speaking about a historic book from Boyd's funeral home
Doug Bradley speaking about a historic book from Boyd's funeral home(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Late president Doug Bradley passed away last week at the age of 79.

Bradley spent more than a decade pouring into the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society, nine of those years as president.

“This was his life,” said Diane Napoli, board member of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society.

He devoted a nearly 40-hour work week into the society in order to keep the lights on -- all of which, was volunteered time.

“He got it very profitable, which, you know, at times it had not been.”

Prior to volunteering, Bradley spent over half a century working for Citizen’s Bank in Enterprise and although his family wanted more time with him, they obliged.

“They did not want him to stop working here, because that’s what he wanted to do.”

But as many of his loved ones recall Bradley was happiest when doing what he loved most.

“Talk, tell stories, talk to people you know, he could almost tell you a story just about anybody in the Wiregrass area especially Coffee County.”

As the days turn to weeks and months the society says they’re already missing a huge piece of their organization.

“Him, I mean just pure him.”

Diane says a true way to honor Doug is to become a member of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society saying he always wanted to see it grow.

For more information on how to join the society click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 20, 2021
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
UAB doctors say the Flu and COVID vaccines are “imperative” for protection against the virus’
Michelle McCleod
Local student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
NOAA Radio
EMA Director pushing NOAA weather radio during peak hurricane season