Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society remembers historic legacy of late president

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Late president Doug Bradley passed away last week at the age of 79.

Bradley spent more than a decade pouring into the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society, nine of those years as president.

“This was his life,” said Diane Napoli, board member of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society.

He devoted a nearly 40-hour work week into the society in order to keep the lights on -- all of which, was volunteered time.

“He got it very profitable, which, you know, at times it had not been.”

Prior to volunteering, Bradley spent over half a century working for Citizen’s Bank in Enterprise and although his family wanted more time with him, they obliged.

“They did not want him to stop working here, because that’s what he wanted to do.”

But as many of his loved ones recall Bradley was happiest when doing what he loved most.

“Talk, tell stories, talk to people you know, he could almost tell you a story just about anybody in the Wiregrass area especially Coffee County.”

As the days turn to weeks and months the society says they’re already missing a huge piece of their organization.

“Him, I mean just pure him.”

Diane says a true way to honor Doug is to become a member of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society saying he always wanted to see it grow.

For more information on how to join the society click here.

