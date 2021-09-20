Advertisement

Local student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Michelle McCleod
Michelle McCleod(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time, Dothan High School has a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist on their hands.

Senior Michelle McCleod is one of 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.

She’s earned the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships.

Michelle entered the competition as a junior by taking the preliminary SAT and the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The honor places her in the top 99.7% of qualifying seniors in the country.

“I’m really glad that the work I put in paid off,” says Michelle McCleod, National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. “I feel good about it, I’m excited to go through all the rest that I have to do and see it through.”

Winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Latest News

Doug Bradley speaking about a historic book from Boyd's funeral home
Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society remembers historic legacy of late president
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 20, 2021
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
UAB doctors say the Flu and COVID vaccines are “imperative” for protection against the virus’
NOAA Radio
EMA Director pushing NOAA weather radio during peak hurricane season