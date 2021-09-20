Local student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time, Dothan High School has a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist on their hands.

Senior Michelle McCleod is one of 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.

She’s earned the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships.

Michelle entered the competition as a junior by taking the preliminary SAT and the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The honor places her in the top 99.7% of qualifying seniors in the country.

“I’m really glad that the work I put in paid off,” says Michelle McCleod, National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. “I feel good about it, I’m excited to go through all the rest that I have to do and see it through.”

Winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

