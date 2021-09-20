Foggy this morning, isolated showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Some patchy fog to start the morning off, temperatures today will reach the middle 80s with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. More of the same for the next two days as a cold front approches the area, this will cool us off for the remaining part of the week. Some overnight lows could drop into the upper 50s. Rain chances will remain on the low end as we finish out the week and head into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds S 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light S 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds SW 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 85° 20%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

