EMA Director pushing NOAA weather radio during peak hurricane season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Be weather aware! That’s the message from the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Director Chris Judah says it’s even more important now that we’re in the peak of hurricane season.

He recommends signing up for warnings and investing in a NOAA {Noah} weather radio.

Those are available at most stores for 25 to 30 dollars.

“We really encourage people to go out and purchase one of these and have it in your home or in your business. That way you are ready, in case of an emergency, especially weather happens in the middle of the day or the middle of the night. The National Weather Service will send out an alert. It’ll come out over the radio and will alert you and you’re ready to go. You should have your plan in place and be ready,” Judah said.

The radios come with programming instructions, but if you need help, you take it to the EMA office and they’ll do it for you.

