Advertisement

EMA Director pushing NOAA weather radio during peak hurricane season

NOAA Radio
NOAA Radio(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Be weather aware! That’s the message from the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Director Chris Judah says it’s even more important now that we’re in the peak of hurricane season.

He recommends signing up for warnings and investing in a NOAA {Noah} weather radio.

Those are available at most stores for 25 to 30 dollars.

“We really encourage people to go out and purchase one of these and have it in your home or in your business. That way you are ready, in case of an emergency, especially weather happens in the middle of the day or the middle of the night. The National Weather Service will send out an alert. It’ll come out over the radio and will alert you and you’re ready to go. You should have your plan in place and be ready,” Judah said.

The radios come with programming instructions, but if you need help, you take it to the EMA office and they’ll do it for you.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
EMA community outreach program
Dothan-Houston County EMA begins severe weather community outreach program
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm, Humid Now, But Changes Are Coming
SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County.
SpectraCare launches new program for children, adolescents and families in Houston County