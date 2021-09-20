Dothan-Houston County EMA begins severe weather community outreach program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Planning is critical in severe weather situations. But what about people who are unsure of how to make a safety plan?

That’s where the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency is coming in with a new program aimed at helping you and your family stay safe in the storm.

“It’s an educational and awareness program. We want to be involved in the community. We give back. We have the resources and the knowledge to put out there so our citizens and residents have the information they need,” EMA Director Chris Judah said.

The program is made up EMA staff, weather experts, and guest speakers with the mission of saving lives.

“We have a group of people, a group of individuals that go out to different places, different venues, such as senior centers, schools, different public safety agencies, churches, civic organizations, really anybody that would like for us to come and talk,” Judah said.

The EMA Director explained the group ]talks about evacuation routes, how to develop a severe weather plan, and other important information to help the community expect the unexpected.

“In the Wiregrass, a thunderstorm can pop up at any time. And you never now what those thunderstorms are going to produce, whether its tornadic activity or just major winds or whatever,” Judah said.

Giving important reminders to keep you and your family safe.

“If you don’t feel safe in your home when those type things are happening, have safe place to go. Whether it be a neighbor or a friend, or family member. Whatever it is, go ahead and plan that,” Judah said.

If you’re interested in having the group come out to discuss weather preparedness, you can call the Dothan- Houston County EMA office at 334-794-9720.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

