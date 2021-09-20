Alabama remains atop AP Top 25, Auburn slips after Penn State loss
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5
6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6
10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.
