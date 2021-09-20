Alabama launches ‘Ready Campaign’ for National Preparedness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Ready Campaign and the State EMA department want you to be prepared before a disaster or emergency happens.

That is why they’ve dedicated September as National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “Prepare to protect, Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

State Deputy EMA Director Johnathan Gaddy says some first steps of preparing are checking your insurance coverage, have a communication plan, and always having supplies.

“You just want to make sure you have enough to get you through a few days without having to put yourself at risk by going to town in unsafe conditions,” Gaddy said.

It is also important to know what is going on at all times. Gaddy suggests downloading a weather app to keep you updated. You can download the free WSFA Weather app here.

For more information about National Preparedness Month click here.

