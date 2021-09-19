WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? Water World holds first Doggie Dip

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World was the the place to be Saturday, if you were a dog.

The attraction hosted a Doggie Dip puppy pool party, where furry friends and their owners got to enjoy the pool one last time this season.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds took a dip to cool off on the hot day.

“This is our pup and we wanted to come to the Doggie Dip today because if her ball is involved then she loves to swim,” said dog parents Craig and Christa.

The water park also raised more than $1,700 for the Dothan Animal Shelter, Wiregrass Spay/ Neuter Alliance, and Angel Paws.

There are already plans to hold another Doggie Dip event next year on September 17, 2022.

You might have seen a familiar face on your screen as Emily’s dog Phoebe made an appearance at the park.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.