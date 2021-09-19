Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After flash flooding Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama has announced several rooms in buildings on campus will not be accessible for a brief period of time.
All roads are accessible as of Sunday and all classes and campus operations will resume as normal Monday morning, but a few rooms in some buildings will be closed. You can see that list below.
For additional updates, you can visit the following website: https://www.ua.edu/flooding
The list below is from the University of Alabama:
BUILDING/ROOM CLOSURES OR CHANGES:
All buildings on this list will be open, however the following specific rooms will be inaccessible:
- Doster Hall basement areas, including listed rooms (expected to be unavailable for a minimum of two weeks)
o Room 0010
o Room 0001
o Room 0002
o Room 0005
- Farrah Hall (these rooms unavailable for at least two weeks)
o Classroom 120
o Classroom 116
o Meeting room 118
- Reese Phifer (rooms unavailable for at least one week)
o Studio Control Room 0118
o Office 134
o Classroom 130
o Classroom 180
- Bureau of Mines (rooms unavailable for at least one week)
o Classroom 111
o Open lab 110
