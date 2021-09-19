Advertisement

Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After flash flooding Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama has announced several rooms in buildings on campus will not be accessible for a brief period of time.

All roads are accessible as of Sunday and all classes and campus operations will resume as normal Monday morning, but a few rooms in some buildings will be closed. You can see that list below.

For additional updates, you can visit the following website: https://www.ua.edu/flooding

The list below is from the University of Alabama:

BUILDING/ROOM CLOSURES OR CHANGES:

All buildings on this list will be open, however the following specific rooms will be inaccessible:

  • Doster Hall basement areas, including listed rooms (expected to be unavailable for a minimum of two weeks)

o Room 0010

o Room 0001

o Room 0002

o Room 0005

  • Farrah Hall (these rooms unavailable for at least two weeks)

o Classroom 120

o Classroom 116

o Meeting room 118

  • Reese Phifer (rooms unavailable for at least one week)

o Studio Control Room 0118

o Office 134

o Classroom 130

o Classroom 180

  • Bureau of Mines (rooms unavailable for at least one week)

o Classroom 111

o Open lab 110

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
OKTOBERFEST IN OZARK
WTVY News 4 at Ten - OKTOBERFEST VOD - clipped version
SOUTHEAST ALABAMA HIGHLAND GAMES
WTVY News 4 at Ten - HIGHLAND VOD - clipped version
WATER WORLD HOSTS DOGGIE DIP
WTVY News 4 at Ten - DOGGIE DIP VOD - clipped version