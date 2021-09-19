Rainy Weekend
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Showers and Storms this evening becoming scattered overnight. A low near 72. Tomorrow we will see scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and a high near 84. A drier pattern comes our way along with a COLD FRONT mid week bring our overnight lows near 60!
TONIGHT- Showers and Storms. Low near 71°. Winds E 5
TOMORROW – Overcast and scattered showers. High near 84. Winds E 5
TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast. Low near 72°. E 5-10
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 84° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 88° 20%
THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88°
FRI: Mostly Sunny . Low: 60° High: 83°
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.
