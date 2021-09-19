Advertisement

Rainy Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and Storms this evening becoming scattered overnight. A low near 72. Tomorrow we will see scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and a high near 84. A drier pattern comes our way along with a COLD FRONT mid week bring our overnight lows near 60!

TONIGHT- Showers and Storms. Low near 71°. Winds E 5

TOMORROW – Overcast and scattered showers. High near 84. Winds E 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast. Low near 72°. E 5-10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 84° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 88° 20%

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88°

FRI: Mostly Sunny . Low: 60° High: 83°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

