Rainy Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Showers and Storms this evening becoming scattered overnight. A low near 72. Tomorrow we will see scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and a high near 84. A drier pattern comes our way along with a COLD FRONT mid week bring our overnight lows near 60!

TONIGHT- Showers and Storms. Low near 71°. Winds E 5

TOMORROW – Overcast and scattered showers. High near 84. Winds E 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast. Low near 72°. E 5-10

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 84° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 88° 20%

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 88°

FRI: Mostly Sunny . Low: 60° High: 83°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.