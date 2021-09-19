Advertisement

‘I am a person of hope’: 13-year-old Jackson teen chooses others over himself with Make A-Wish

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Make A-Wish Mississippi creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

One 13-year-old boy from Jackson made a wish not to help himself but help others.

“I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi said.

Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi loves helping others.

In fact, the 13-year-old and his family would feed the homeless every month to make sure they had a hot meal before he was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

“It was always a good thing to do, and that’s what I grew up doing that.

So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do,” Adeola ‘Abraham’ Olagbegi said.

Along with his giving spirit, he is also a fighter.

Abraham was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia in June of last year. A rare condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells and causes bone marrow damage.

“I had my transplant 10 months ago in November 2020, so I am doing good.”

Abraham was determined to continue his mission of helping the homeless.

Thanks to Make A Wish Mississippi, he was able to do just that.

Instead of wishing for a trip, gifts, or money, Abraham’s wish was granted to feed the homeless at Poindexter Park for one year.

“We were excited this is our first philanthropic wish in our 20+ years of the chapter in the state — a huge milestone for us, but also this is the first meal that Abraham is able to serve,” said Linda Sermons; Make A Wish Mississippi.

“It is just a blessing to see people getting fed. When I leave, I am going to feel joyful,” said Olagbegi.

