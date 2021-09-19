SYNOPSIS – Showers and Storms this afternoon. A low near 72 overnight. Tomorrow we will see a slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon along with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 84. A drier pattern comes our way along with cold front mid week. This will bring our overnight lows near 60 and our highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT- Showers and Storms. Low near 72°. Winds E 5

TOMORROW – Overcast and scattered showers. High near 85. Winds E/SE 5 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast. Low near 71°. SW 5-10

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81°

FRI: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

