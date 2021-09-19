Advertisement

Cold Front Mid Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers and Storms this afternoon. A low near 72 overnight. Tomorrow we will see a slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon along with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 84. A drier pattern comes our way along with cold front mid week. This will bring our overnight lows near 60 and our highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT- Showers and Storms. Low near 72°. Winds E 5

TOMORROW – Overcast and scattered showers. High near 85. Winds E/SE 5 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast. Low near 71°. SW 5-10

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81°

FRI: Mostly Sunny. Low: 60° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Rainy Weekend
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 17, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Scattered Rain This Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-17
Showers and storms possible this afternoon