Advertisement

Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

Latest News

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on...
SpaceX’s 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
Ozark holds first Okotoberfest
Ozark holds first ever Oktoberfest for community
Southeast Alabama Highland Games and Scottish Heritage Festival
Scottish-tradition Highland Games come to Southeast Alabama