Advertisement

Search on for motorist after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa

Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is assisting Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue in the search for a motorist whose vehicle was overcome by water during flooding early Saturday afternoon in the city.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Greensboro Avenue when the vehicle was moved by flood waters from a drainage ditch.

We’re told by authorities at the scene that crews will search through the evening until dark or if the rain picks up again.

No word on the identity of the person in the vehicle, but we’re told their family has been notified.

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.

Officers are assisting Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their Swift Water Rescue team as they search for a motorist whose...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

Latest News

Doggie Dip
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? Water World holds first Doggie Dip
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida
Ozark holds first Okotoberfest
Ozark holds first ever Oktoberfest for community
Southeast Alabama Highland Games and Scottish Heritage Festival
Scottish-tradition Highland Games come to Southeast Alabama