Scottish-tradition Highland Games come to Southeast Alabama

Daleville, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville was the site of a Scottish tradition, mixing Olympic-styled games and kilts.

On Saturday, The Southeast Alabama Highland Games and Scottish Heritage Festival made its’ return in 2021, after missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is made up of games that show off the strength and determination of athletes who compete, including shot put, hammer throw, and beam flips.

Athletes of all ages and skill levels came to show off their strength.

There were also Huey helicopter rides, vendors, and Celtic music.

“It brings something different for the community, whether it was here or in Dothan for the last four years. It just allows people to come out and enjoy a day in the sun. It’s rained. Nobody went home. Everybody stayed out here, got under the tents. And now we’re going to get sunburnt out here. Its an unusual athletic event going on. And its got a little bit of everything going on out here,” said Scotty Johnson, President of the Southeast Alabama Highland Games.

This was the first year that organizers held the games at Culpepper Field in Daleville, where they hope to make it the permanent home.

