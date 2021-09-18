Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa, and around Univ. of Alabama campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused some flash flooding on parts of the University of Alabama campus Saturday afternoon.
Officials at the university have tweeted out information about various road closures because of flooding and have asked people to avoid driving on campus as this time.
Flooding wasn’t only a problem on campus. Some areas of the city of Tuscaloosa also saw flash flooding issues.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department posted on Facebook that officers were assisting Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and their Swift Water Rescue team as they searched for a motorist whose vehicle was overcome by floodwaters at a drainage ditch in the 2400 block of Greensboro Avenue.
Officials with the Tuscaloosa County EMA say there was flooding at the intersection of Hargrove Road and Hackberry, Greensboro Avenue and 26th Street, and the Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport.
Viewer William O’Neal got phone video of some people driving in floodwaters in Tuscaloosa.
Viewer CJ Seales shared video with us of flooding from Bryant Drive.
The rain continues to fall in many areas and flash flooding could be an issue Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of central Alabama for Saturday.
Viewer William O’Neal saw this in the floodwaters in Tuscaloosa:
Bottom line: It’s a good day to stay inside. And turn around, don’t drown. Please be careful out there if you have to get out.
