Ozark holds first ever Oktoberfest for community

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - While the original Oktoberfest in Germany was canceled this year, the city of Ozark started its own tradition Saturday, honoring the annual celebration.

The German tradition is an autumn festival featuring the drinking of beer. Ozark business owners got together with city leaders to put on the event.

There were also giveaways, a dunking booth, and a costume contest...

Some businesses including the Benchmark Beer and Wine Garden brought in a variety of of German beer on tap for the special occasion.

“We have on tap right now 16 different German beers. And then we have probably 20 bottles of German beer so we took off a lot of our craft beer and put in the bitburgers and things like that,” said John Varney, Benchmark owner and Oktoberfest organizer.

Oktoberfest typically runs through the first weekend of October.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.