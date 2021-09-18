Advertisement

Jury finds Auburn man guilty of child neglect

(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thursday, Fredricus Johnson was found guilty of aggravated child abuse.

Officials say the victim was two years old at the time of the abuse in January 2019.

“While the trial of the case may be over, we pray for the continued healing of Baby D.C. and her family,” Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said in a post on Facebook.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 768K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa & around Univ. of Alabama campus
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search for motorist halted for evening after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa
Doggie Dip
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? Water World holds first Doggie Dip
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida