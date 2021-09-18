Fatal motorcycle accident in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Saturday afternoon, a 22-year-old from Grand Ridge was driving their motorcycle and traveling at a high speed on Blue Springs Highway.

As the motorcycle was coming over a hill, authorities say a 69-year-old from Marianna was driving their Silver Nissan Truck traveling west preparing to make a right turn.

Officials say the motorcycle attempted to break but was not quick enough.

The driver of the truck was the only one in the vehicle and is listed as OK.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

