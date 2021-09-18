Advertisement

Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida

Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.(Alabama Football on Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide of Alabama faced some tough competition Saturday, but left The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over the Florida Gators.

Alabama got off to a quick start with a touchdown drive in their first possession of the game capped by a 7-yard pass from QB Bryce Young to Jase McClellan to put the Tide up 7-0.

The Gators responded with a field goal on their first drive of the game to make the game 7-3.

The rest of the first half consisted of two touchdowns by Alabama and one by Florida. Heading to the locker rooms, Alabama was up 21-9 at the half.

Florida came out of the locker room ready to go and scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half making the game 21-16.

After some back and forth scoring, at the end of the third quarter, the score was 28-23 Bama going into the fourth quarter of the game.

The Tide drove down the field for more than 6 minutes to start the fourth quarter, but came away with only 3 points after a 24-yard field goal from Will Reichard to make the game 31-23.

But the Gators responded with a drive of more than 6 minutes that ended with a touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Tide lead by 2 points, 31-29.

The Tide played clock management after the Gators TD and ended up punting back to the Gators with only four seconds left in the game. The Gators had one play to make something happen, but Bama tackled their QB as time expired.

The win takes Alabama to 3-0 on the season. The loss drops Florida to 2-1.

Next week, the Tide take on Southern Mississippi.

