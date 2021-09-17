Advertisement

Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A kitten adopted from an animal shelter in southeastern North Carolina may have hit the jackpot with his new family.

Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.

Jewell Horton with the Pender County Animal Shelter said the little boy named off all the things they had for the kitten and promised to love him.

“It was the most precious thing I have ever seen,” Horton said.

The kitten was a runt and barely survived several battles with upper respiratory infections due to his small size, WECT-TV reported.

But with the help of some fighting spirit, the kitten is now in good health.

The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.
The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.(Pender County Animal Shelter)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school
A group of over one hundred students protest at Toomer's Corner after a string of sexual...
Auburn students ‘outraged’ after multiple sexual assault reports
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as FDA panel weighs in on boosters
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
EXPLAINER: Fighting fire with fire to protect sequoia trees
Trees, signs, buildings get fire protection wrap in California
Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Bringing back woolly mammoth goal of Silicon Valley startup