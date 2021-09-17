Advertisement

State Treasurer John McMillan resigns; Ivey appoints Young Boozer

Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the...
Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the executive director for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.(Source: Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Treasurer John McMillan resigned Friday after being appointed to serve as the executive director for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced.

“I commend Treasurer McMillan for his diligent service to the state of Alabama and wish him well in his new endeavor,” Ivey said in a statement. “His credentials prove he is more than qualified, but he is also a man of integrity. I have full confidence he will bring transparency and professionalism to his new role.”

McMillan previously served on the Baldwin County Commission, as the commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources, vice president of the Alabama Forestry Association and commissioner of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry. He is also a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Ivey accepted McMillan’s resignation and appointed former State Treasurer Young Boozer to serve the remainder of McMillian’s term. Boozer previously served eight years as state treasurer.

“I’m pleased to appoint Young Boozer as Alabama State Treasurer,” Ivey said in a statement. “I could not think of anyone more qualified or better suited to fill the remainder of John’s term. Young knows the role, knows our state and will immediately be able to get to work. I appreciate his willingness to serve our state in this important position once again.”

McMillan’s resignation is effective Sept. 30. Boozer’s appointment is effective Oct. 1.

