Showers and storms possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – More scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon hours today, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s. The weekend looks more of the same with the chance of afternoon showers and storms both days. As we head into next week rain chances stick around and we are watching a cold front that will try and make its way into the Wiregrass by the middle of the week cooling us off just in time for fall.

TODAY – Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SE 5 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds W 5 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Party cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

