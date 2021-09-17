Scattered Rain This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels remain high for the weekend, keeping scattered showers around for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Rain chances, albeit lower, will last into mid-week, then a strong cold front passes, bringing us cooler and drier air for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds NE-N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, an early shower. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

