Advertisement

Scattered Rain This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels remain high for the weekend, keeping scattered showers around for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Rain chances, albeit lower, will last into mid-week, then a strong cold front passes, bringing us cooler and drier air for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds NE-N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, an early shower. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-17
Showers and storms possible this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-17
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-17
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 16, 2021
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible Wednesday with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the...
Daily Rain Chances Continue