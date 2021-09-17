Advertisement

Monoclonal Antibody treatments now limited nationwide, due to demand

Monoclonal Antibody treatment is now limited nationwide.
Monoclonal Antibody treatment is now limited nationwide.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monoclonal Antibodies are known for preventing COVID hospitalizations and deaths, according to health officials. Now, the treatment is limited nationwide.

The limitation is due to high demand. But it’s not just Alabama, it’s impacting the entire country.

Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, said demand for this treatment increased 20-fold.

Dose amounts will now be based on case and hospitalization numbers for each state.

That means patients who need this treatment, may not get it, even it they already have an appointment scheduled.

“We know the clock is ticking for those folks,” Dr. Harris said. “We generally try to give those drugs within 10 days of the onset of illness and yet this has really disrupted the supply. So, we are really sorry to say there are probably going to be some patients who aren’t able to access that drug who thought they were going to have it available to them. We absolutely were not expecting this change in how the drug was distributed. It caught all states in the country off guard.”

Dr. Harris warns Alabama’s allotted doses will be cut if they’re not reported to federal partners. He also said the state’s pharmacy team is working night and day to find a solution.

So far, there is a plan to help providers place their orders to get doses they need each week.

State health leaders said they will know more next week about the amount of doses Alabama will get.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 17, 2021
Alabama hospitals ICU beds remain "more than maxed out."
Alabama ICU beds are “more than maxed out”
Gov. Kay Ivey has called special session on Sept. 27, 2021 to address Alabama’s prison issues.
Gov. Ivey calls special session to address prisons
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge