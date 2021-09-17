Monoclonal Antibody treatments now limited nationwide, due to demand

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monoclonal Antibodies are known for preventing COVID hospitalizations and deaths, according to health officials. Now, the treatment is limited nationwide.

The limitation is due to high demand. But it’s not just Alabama, it’s impacting the entire country.

Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, said demand for this treatment increased 20-fold.

Dose amounts will now be based on case and hospitalization numbers for each state.

That means patients who need this treatment, may not get it, even it they already have an appointment scheduled.

“We know the clock is ticking for those folks,” Dr. Harris said. “We generally try to give those drugs within 10 days of the onset of illness and yet this has really disrupted the supply. So, we are really sorry to say there are probably going to be some patients who aren’t able to access that drug who thought they were going to have it available to them. We absolutely were not expecting this change in how the drug was distributed. It caught all states in the country off guard.”

Dr. Harris warns Alabama’s allotted doses will be cut if they’re not reported to federal partners. He also said the state’s pharmacy team is working night and day to find a solution.

So far, there is a plan to help providers place their orders to get doses they need each week.

State health leaders said they will know more next week about the amount of doses Alabama will get.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.