Geneva City Schools: Masks no longer required starting Sept. 20

Geneva City Schools delay start date
Geneva City Schools delay start date(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, face masks will be optional for staff, students and visitors at Geneva City Schools.

Friday Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell discontinued the district’s mask mandate.

Facing the Fall - Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell
Facing the Fall - Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell

In a letter to the community, Snell said his decision was based on the reduced number of positive cases in the school and community. Snell said the area had had a 0.48% positivity rate over the last ten days.

Snell said Geneva City Schools will issue a new mask mandate if there is a significant increase in the number of positive cases or close contact quarantines.

