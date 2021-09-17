Advertisement

Game of the Night: Prattville vs. Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3-1 Prattville is taking on 1-2 Dothan tonight at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The Wolves trying to end their two game losing streak and avenge last year’s 35-0 loss to the Lions.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

