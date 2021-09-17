Enterprise Career & Technology preparing students for future in career prep class

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Career and Technology center is working to prepare students for the real world.

As part of their state-required career prep class, students are participating in mock interviews with business leaders, retired educators and other officials in the community volunteering their time.

This is a three-day event for students most of which are high school freshmen.

“They just continue to build on those skills and get more confident, improve that resume so that when they are ready to job shadow or maybe co-op or maybe look for either a part-time job as a student or a full-time job after high school, they’ve had that practice,” said Angela Brockman, Career Coach for Enterprise City Schools

The school has four, nine-week courses throughout the school year for the students to take.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

