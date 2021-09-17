Advertisement

Enterprise Career & Technology preparing students for future in career prep class

Mock interviews at ECTC
Mock interviews at ECTC(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Career and Technology center is working to prepare students for the real world.

As part of their state-required career prep class, students are participating in mock interviews with business leaders, retired educators and other officials in the community volunteering their time.

This is a three-day event for students most of which are high school freshmen.

“They just continue to build on those skills and get more confident, improve that resume so that when they are ready to job shadow or maybe co-op or maybe look for either a part-time job as a student or a full-time job after high school, they’ve had that practice,” said Angela Brockman, Career Coach for Enterprise City Schools

The school has four, nine-week courses throughout the school year for the students to take.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks
The TFAH 2020 Obesity Rate Report shows Alabama in the significantly high risk for obesity in...
2020 leaves Alabama with increased obesity rate
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center hosts the 27th annual "Tee Off For Kids" golf tournament.
CAC hosts 27th annual “Tee Off for Kids” Golf Tournament
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 16, 2021