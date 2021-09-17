Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City School System is warning students not to participate in a new social media challenge.

The trend called “devious licks” is circulating on the app TikTok. In the challenge, students are damaging or stealing school property.

According to the Facebook post, DCS has been affected by the trend.

DCS Families, we wanted to make you aware of some behaviors that we are seeing stemming from a new social media... Posted by Dothan City Schools on Friday, September 17, 2021

The post authored by Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe and several DCS principals call on parents and guardians to educate students and stop the trend.

They stress the “devious licks” challenge is criminal behavior and not an innocent prank. Students caught participating in the challenge will be disciplined by the school system and they warn there could be legal repercussions.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.