Alabama ICU beds are “more than maxed out”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are going down, but the state is still struggling. Simply put, there are more people who need to be in ICU beds than there are beds to put them in.

The COVID Delta variant is creating a ripple effect in hospital systems across the state. Right now, the state is out of ICU beds and the shortage is creating a challenge for both COVID and non-COVID patients.

Alabama’s hospitalization rates are down by about 500 over the past few weeks, but it’s not a reason to celebrate. Most days, the state is seeing double digit numbers of deaths, which is contributing to the decline.

HHS completed assessments for eight hospitals, including Flowers Hospital here in Dothan. The goal is to get those facilities help.

However, right now state health leaders are unsure if that will come through. What they do know is it’s too early to tell if Alabama is on the downtrend of this virus.

“It’s a reasonable idea that maybe its peaked and it’s starting to decline because we have had so many people infected, as well as we have increased our vaccination rate, I would just say I don’t know,” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, said.

Dr. Harris said given the numbers the state currently has, their guidance remains the same, which is to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.