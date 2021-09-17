Advertisement

3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest

Helicopter crash
Helicopter crash(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ga. (AP) — A federal investigator says three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in a densely forested area in central Georgia.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board told reporters Friday that the Robinson R66 helicopter scattered debris over a path 125 feet long.

He said two pilots and a passenger died in the crash Wednesday night.

The helicopter went down in the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge north of Macon during cloudy, rainy weather after taking off from Thomasville.

McCarter said its destination is still unclear. The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Gov. Kay Ivey has called special session on Sept. 27, 2021 to address Alabama’s prison issues.
Gov. Ivey calls special session to address prisons
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Dothan City Schools warn students not to participate in TikTok challenge
WTVY Wx Logo
Scattered Rain This Weekend
Geneva City Schools delay start date
Geneva City Schools: Masks no longer required starting Sept. 20