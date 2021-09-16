Advertisement

Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school

The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday that authorities said was aimed at Enterprise High School students.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama teenager has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat against the high school they attend, according to police.

The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday that authorities said was aimed at Enterprise High School students.

After working with Enterprise City Schools and Supt. Zel Thomas, police arrested a 14-year-old EHS student around 8:30 Thursday morning.

“The Enterprise Police Department takes these threats seriously and the safety of our students is our utmost priority,” a department spokesman said after the arrest.

The suspect has not been identified by name and the exact content of the threat was not released.

Posted by Enterprise City Schools on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The school system confirmed the arrest but declined to release any other information.

