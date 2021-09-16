Advertisement

One year since Hurricane Sally reminiscences hit the Wiregrass

Local EMA gives warnings to be prepared for the future
One year since Hurricane Sally
One year since Hurricane Sally(One year since Hurricane Sally)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September 16th marks one year since Alabama was hit by Hurricane Sally. Bringing rain and flooding as far inland as the Wiregrass. As we brace ourselves for the peak of hurricane season, we can’t rule out the possibility of a similar situation.

Dale County EMA Director Willie Worsham has a long history of weather under his belt, from Department of Air Force weather forecaster to Emergency Manger for Fort Rucker. Now, Worsham says Hurricane Sally was not only dangerous for its winds but slow movement. Dropping upwards of 30 inches of rain in some places.

“Navel Airspace Pensacola got 28.5 inches of rain,” said Willie Worsham - Dale County EMA Director.

Rain amounts didn’t falter as sally made its way inland.

“A little bit further inland we got 30 inches.”

Which placed the wiregrass in flash flooding situations. Worsham says erring on the side of caution is crucial during those times.

“The old saying is turn around don’t drown. that is really true.”

With many unknowns when it comes to flooding.

“It only takes a couple inches of water to actually push a vehicle off the road you never know what’s going to be just under the surface of the water whether it’s some kind of debris that can hurt you.”

And the safest place to be is prepared, at home.

“Having a kit ready to go having plenty of medicines food water all those things are essential and don’t forget your pets because they need to eat and drink too.”

And having weather alerts on your phone is a must.

“The Everbridge system is a reverse 911 where we get to be able to push out the information to anyone who has signed up for it either telephone email or text messages.”

With rain in the forecast from Hurricane Nicholas, Worsham says its possible we could see remnants from that storm through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

WRGX News at 5:30
Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible Wednesday with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the...
Daily Rain Chances Continue
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Coffee County Superintendent extends mask policy