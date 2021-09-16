One year since Hurricane Sally reminiscences hit the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September 16th marks one year since Alabama was hit by Hurricane Sally. Bringing rain and flooding as far inland as the Wiregrass. As we brace ourselves for the peak of hurricane season, we can’t rule out the possibility of a similar situation.

Dale County EMA Director Willie Worsham has a long history of weather under his belt, from Department of Air Force weather forecaster to Emergency Manger for Fort Rucker. Now, Worsham says Hurricane Sally was not only dangerous for its winds but slow movement. Dropping upwards of 30 inches of rain in some places.

“Navel Airspace Pensacola got 28.5 inches of rain,” said Willie Worsham - Dale County EMA Director.

Rain amounts didn’t falter as sally made its way inland.

“A little bit further inland we got 30 inches.”

Which placed the wiregrass in flash flooding situations. Worsham says erring on the side of caution is crucial during those times.

“The old saying is turn around don’t drown. that is really true.”

With many unknowns when it comes to flooding.

“It only takes a couple inches of water to actually push a vehicle off the road you never know what’s going to be just under the surface of the water whether it’s some kind of debris that can hurt you.”

And the safest place to be is prepared, at home.

“Having a kit ready to go having plenty of medicines food water all those things are essential and don’t forget your pets because they need to eat and drink too.”

And having weather alerts on your phone is a must.

“The Everbridge system is a reverse 911 where we get to be able to push out the information to anyone who has signed up for it either telephone email or text messages.”

With rain in the forecast from Hurricane Nicholas, Worsham says its possible we could see remnants from that storm through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

