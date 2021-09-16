Advertisement

One Daleville store is supplying the wardrobe for their second Netflix film

By Abby Nelson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you catch the upcoming Netflix movie “We Have a Ghost”, you may want to pay attention to their wardrobe.

Assault Gear in Daleville supplied all uniforms for the military, CIA and Law Enforcement characters.

Even supplying tips on how the uniforms should look. The store’s owner says he was surprised to receive such an honor.

“I had no clue. I’ll be honest with you as far as what I expected my little shop was just something that I could retire on a shop that I could retire on again a shop to provide great service to our service members and those that are looking for survivor gear,” said Chris Miller - Owner of Assault Gear.

And this isn’t the first go around for Chris. He also supplied the wardrobe for a season of “Valor”.

“We Have a Ghost” release date has not been set yet but is expected by the end of this year or early next year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Peanut festival is back
PEANUT FESTIVAL BACK
One Daleville store is supplying the wardrobe for their second Netflix film
Daleville Assault Gear supplying wardrobe for their second Netflix film
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On