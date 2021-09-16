Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-16
Another day of scattered showers and storms
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Game of the Night Preview: Ariton vs G.W. Long
Game of the Night Preview: Ariton vs G.W. Long
(Source: WALB)
Early Co. deputy sharing his story and fight against prostate cancer