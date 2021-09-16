News4 Now: What’s Going On
Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.