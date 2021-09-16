Advertisement

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the university has started to unenroll students for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

In a tweet from Ballard, “the updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university.”

In August of 2021, LSU President William Tate said students would have to show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

