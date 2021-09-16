Local college pushes more adult education and workforce opportunities

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Providing employees with vital skill sets is crucial to fixing the worker shortage, and one local college is taking a few extra steps to ensure their students are career ready.

Enterprise State Community College offers adult education classes at 15 locations throughout, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Pike counties.

Thanks to two new community partnerships, more sites are now added to the list.

Increasing education and workforce development opportunities – ESCC hopes to accomplish this with two new services.

The first is a free GED class at Christ Community Church.

“We were excited to partner with him and his congregation, because together we can eliminate barriers that students might face,” explained Leigh Shiver, Adult Education Director at Enterprise State Community College. “Whether it be childcare, or whatnot, we’re able to provide that through Christ Community Church.”

The second is a “Ready to Work” program at Troy Career Center.

“We hear often times employers are needing soft-skill trainings for maybe their incumbent workers or new workers, you know just the showing up on time, attendance, punctuality, teamwork, communication skills, and the Ready to Work program covers that,” says Shiver.

ESCC’S partnership with the City of Troy, Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works will provide workforce training to those 18 and older with criminal records.

Shiver explains, “Southeast Alabama Works has been a tremendous help in identifying employers that will hire individuals with a criminal record, whether it be a misdemeanor or a felony, to help them get a second chance and get back on their feet.”

Both the new adult education site and the “Ready to Work” program are services aimed at filling a great need.

“We’re seeing that there’s just not enough high school graduates to meet the workforce demand. So, really, we have a focus to the adult learners that might not have a high school equivalency or might not have been in the workforce for a while, to re-train them or up-skill them,” finished Shiver.

ESCC says their goal is to develop more partnerships like these in the future.

These services are year-round and open enrollment, meaning students can start at any point in time.

