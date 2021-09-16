Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Dale County QB Alex Banks

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 3 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County quarterback Alex Banks.

Banks totaled 317 yards and five touchdowns, including the game winner, in the Warriors’ 47-42 region win over the Geneva Panthers.

