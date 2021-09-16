Advertisement

Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Dale County QB Alex Banks

Banks totaled 317 yards and five touchdowns in the Warriors’ win last week.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Our Week 3 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County quarterback Alex Banks.

Banks totaled 317 yards and five touchdowns, including the game winner, in the Warriors’ 47-42 region win over the Geneva Panthers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Cottonwood returning to dominance in Class 2A
Game of the Night Preview: Ariton vs G.W. Long
Game of the Night Preview: Ariton vs G.W. Long
Former pro athlete turned Slocomb coach
Former pro athlete turned Slocomb coach