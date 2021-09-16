Advertisement

Former University of Miami professor charged with sending equipment to Iran

FILE GRAPHIC: Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
FILE GRAPHIC: Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a former University of Miami professor, his wife and his sister are facing federal charges related to purchasing genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers and illegally shipping it to Iran.

Court records show that Mohammad Faghihi, his wife Farzeneh Modarresi and his sister Faezeh Faghihi made their initial appearances Tuesday in Miami federal court.

A criminal complaint says a company operated by the family received numerous wire transfers from accounts overseas totaling almost $3.5 million between 2016 and 2020.

Investigators say some of that money was used to buy genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers to ship to Iran without a license.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school
A group of over one hundred students protest at Toomer's Corner after a string of sexual...
Auburn students ‘outraged’ after multiple sexual assault reports
Lee Rykard about to be transported from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University...
Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

Latest News

Alabama’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.1% last month and average wages increased
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-17
Showers and storms possible this afternoon
Aristotle "Kat" Kirkland announces he is a candidate for Dothan City Commission on June 22, 2021.
Newly elected commissioner wants candidate crackdown
Auburn students gather at Toomer’s Corner to protest sexual assaults
Auburn students gather at Toomer’s Corner to protest recent sexual assaults
Aristotle "Kat" Kirkland, elected to Dothan City Commission, discusses his concerns about voter...
New commissioner wants voting laws enforced