Advertisement

Family of patient transported from Enterprise to Nashville speaks

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A few days ago, we brought you a story about an enterprise man being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

After the battle with pneumonia, Lee Rykard suffered a mild heart attack over Labor Day weekend and with nowhere to go.

“They told him at that time, there are no beds here that we can move you to, for a cardiologist to look at you. There’s no beds, se there’s no beds at flowers, they’re all filled,” said LeAnne Rykard, Lee’s daughter.

The Rykard family was told 12 of the 13 beds at Medical Center Enterprise were filled with COVID-19 patients.

The next closest hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, Lee’s daughter, LeAnne was headed to the hospital to say goodbye to her dad.

“That’s when they got a call and said Vanderbilt has a bed,” said LeAnne Rykard.

Enterprise Rescue made the transport from Medical Center Enterprise to Vanderbilt University Medical Center over the labor day weekend.

“The paramedic who is in the back I think his name is Darren, called my mom on his cell phone and handed the phone to my dad so my dad could talk to him on the way up there,” said LeAnne. “My mom was, I think, a little bit in shock.”

LeAnne was concerned that was the last time she was going to see her dad alive.

“I didn’t think he was coming home, I didn’t,” LeAnne continued. “I thought he was gone forever. I thought that that would be the last time I kissed my daddy on his forehead.”

After a week of care in Nashville, Lee thankfully returned home to his family but the scare of LeAnne almost losing her father leaves her with one message.

“Get the vaccine just like [you] get the flu shot.”

I did speak with LeAnne’s mother and father, and he’s been home several days now and slowly recovering.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A hospital monitor.
“Unpleasant” cause driving Alabama’s decline in COVID hospitalizations
NPF president says no way it won’t happen this year
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Serrell Taylor is a respiratory therapist at Southeast Health. He overcame a deathly case of...
“I made it” - Respiratory Therapist survives COVID
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Mock interviews at ECTC
Enterprise Career & Technology preparing students for future in career prep class
The TFAH 2020 Obesity Rate Report shows Alabama in the significantly high risk for obesity in...
2020 leaves Alabama with increased obesity rate
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center hosts the 27th annual "Tee Off For Kids" golf tournament.
CAC hosts 27th annual “Tee Off for Kids” Golf Tournament
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 16, 2021