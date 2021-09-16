Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible Wednesday with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the...
Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible Wednesday with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the parkways.
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Weak flow in the atmosphere across the South, combined with deep moisture in the wake of Nicholas, will keep daily chances for showers and a few thunderstorms going through the weekend. Highs will average in the middle 80s, with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered PM showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 72°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 64° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

