Daily Rain Chances Continue
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Weak flow in the atmosphere across the South, combined with deep moisture in the wake of Nicholas, will keep daily chances for showers and a few thunderstorms going through the weekend. Highs will average in the middle 80s, with lows in the lower 70s.
TONIGHT – Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered PM showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
SAT: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%
SUN: Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%
MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%
TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%
WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%
THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
